TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

TXZ035-032215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ026-032215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ021-032215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ022-032215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ023-032215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ024-032215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ025-032215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ027-032215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ028-032215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ029-032215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ030-032215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ031-032215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ032-032215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ033-032215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ034-032215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ036-032215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ037-032215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ038-032215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ039-032215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ040-032215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ041-032215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ042-032215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ043-032215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ044-032215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

231 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

