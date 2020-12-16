TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 30 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cold. Mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

