TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

TXZ035-222245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then

a chance of rain late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-222245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain early in the morning,

then cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-222245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance

of rain late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ022-222245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance

of rain late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ023-222245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance

of rain late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ024-222245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the morning, then a

chance of rain late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ025-222245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ027-222245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ028-222245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ029-222245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ030-222245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ031-222245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-222245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-222245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ034-222245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance

of rain early in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-222245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then

a chance of rain late in the morning. Areas of fog early in the

morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-222245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-222245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-222245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle early in the morning.

Chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-222245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-222245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle early in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-222245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain early

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ043-222245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain early

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-222245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in

the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

