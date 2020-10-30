TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

_____

745 FPUS54 KLUB 300812

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

TXZ035-302115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-302115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-302115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-302115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-302115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-302115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-302115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-302115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-302115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-302115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-302115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-302115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-302115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-302115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-302115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-302115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-302115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-302115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-302115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-302115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-302115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-302115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-302115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-302115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

312 AM CDT Fri Oct 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather