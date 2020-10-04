TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
_____
784 FPUS54 KLUB 040739
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
TXZ035-042115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-042115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ021-042115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ022-042115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ023-042115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ024-042115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ025-042115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ027-042115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ028-042115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-042115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-042115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-042115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ032-042115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ033-042115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-042115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ036-042115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-042115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ038-042115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ039-042115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-042115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ041-042115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ042-042115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-042115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-042115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
239 AM CDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather