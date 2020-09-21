TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
_____
156 FPUS54 KLUB 210734
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
TXZ035-212115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-212115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ021-212115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ022-212115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ023-212115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ024-212115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ025-212115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ027-212115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ028-212115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-212115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ030-212115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-212115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-212115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-212115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-212115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-212115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-212115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-212115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-212115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-212115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ041-212115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ042-212115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ043-212115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ044-212115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
234 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather