TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
317 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
