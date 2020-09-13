TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

TXZ035-132200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-132200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-132200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-132200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-132200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-132200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-132200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-132200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-132200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-132200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-132200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-132200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-132200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-132200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-132200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-132200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-132200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-132200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-132200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-132200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-132200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-132200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-132200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-132200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning, then haze

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

