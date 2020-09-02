TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

259 AM CDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

