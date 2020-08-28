TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

177 FPUS54 KLUB 280824

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

TXZ035-282115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-282115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-282115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-282115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-282115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-282115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-282115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-282115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-282115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-282115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-282115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-282115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-282115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-282115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-282115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-282115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-282115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-282115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-282115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-282115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-282115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-282115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-282115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-282115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather