TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020
847 FPUS54 KLUB 170823
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
TXZ035-172115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-172115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-172115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ022-172115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
90. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-172115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-172115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-172115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-172115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-172115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-172115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-172115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ031-172115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the north up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ032-172115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-172115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-172115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-172115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-172115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-172115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the north up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ039-172115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-172115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-172115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-172115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-172115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-172115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
323 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
