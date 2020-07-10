TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

547 FPUS54 KLUB 100850

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

TXZ035-102130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-102130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ021-102130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ022-102130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-102130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ024-102130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ025-102130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ027-102130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-102130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-102130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ030-102130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ031-102130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ032-102130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ033-102130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ034-102130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ036-102130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ037-102130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ038-102130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ039-102130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ040-102130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ041-102130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ042-102130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ043-102130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ044-102130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

350 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

