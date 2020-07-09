TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
207 FPUS54 KLUB 090752
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
TXZ035-092130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ026-092130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 107. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ021-092130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ022-092130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ023-092130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ024-092130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ025-092130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ027-092130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ028-092130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ029-092130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ030-092130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ031-092130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ032-092130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat
indices of around 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ033-092130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ034-092130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ036-092130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ037-092130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ038-092130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ039-092130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ040-092130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ041-092130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ042-092130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ043-092130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ044-092130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
252 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
