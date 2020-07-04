TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

TXZ035-042145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ026-042145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ021-042145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ022-042145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ023-042145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ024-042145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ025-042145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ027-042145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ028-042145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ029-042145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ030-042145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ031-042145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ032-042145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ033-042145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ034-042145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ036-042145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ037-042145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ038-042145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ039-042145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ040-042145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ041-042145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ042-042145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ043-042145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ044-042145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

