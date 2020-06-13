TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
314 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
