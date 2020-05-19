TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

TXZ035-192115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ026-192115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ021-192115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ022-192115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-192115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ024-192115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-192115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ027-192115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ028-192115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ029-192115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ030-192115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ031-192115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ032-192115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ033-192115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ034-192115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ036-192115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ037-192115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ038-192115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ039-192115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ040-192115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ041-192115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ042-192115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ043-192115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ044-192115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

312 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

