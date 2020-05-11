TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
700 FPUS54 KLUB 110807
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
TXZ035-112115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ026-112115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ021-112115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ022-112115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ023-112115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ024-112115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ025-112115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ027-112115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ028-112115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ029-112115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ030-112115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ031-112115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ032-112115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ033-112115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ034-112115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ036-112115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ037-112115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-112115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-112115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ040-112115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ041-112115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ042-112115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-112115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-112115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
307 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
