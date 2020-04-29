TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
737 FPUS54 KLUB 290752
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
TXZ035-292115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ026-292115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ021-292115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ022-292115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ023-292115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ024-292115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ025-292115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ027-292115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-292115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-292115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-292115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-292115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-292115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-292115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ034-292115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ036-292115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ037-292115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ038-292115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-292115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ040-292115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ041-292115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ042-292115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-292115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-292115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
252 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather