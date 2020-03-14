TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
400 FPUS54 KLUB 140857
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
TXZ035-142115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread
dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ026-142115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning
and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight
chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ021-142115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ022-142115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ023-142115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ024-142115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning
then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ025-142115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight
chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ027-142115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ028-142115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread
dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ029-142115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ030-142115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the morning.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ031-142115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ032-142115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Rain
likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ033-142115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ034-142115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread
dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the
morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ036-142115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ037-142115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ038-142115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain in the morning, then widespread rain and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ039-142115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ040-142115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ041-142115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread
fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ042-142115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ043-142115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70.
TXZ044-142115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
357 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly
sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread rain and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain and chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70.
$$
