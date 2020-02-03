TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

588 FPUS54 KLUB 030931

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

TXZ035-032230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows around 16. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-032230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ021-032230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Snow likely. Lows around

12. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above

zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

zero to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of zero to 26 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-032230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow likely. Lows around 13.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 25 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-032230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 14.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 11 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 26 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-032230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 16.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

zero to 16 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind

chills of zero to 28 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-032230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 19. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ027-032230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chills of 1 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Wind chills of

1 below to 26 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-032230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around

14. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above

zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

2 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 26 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-032230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 15.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 25 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-032230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Snow likely in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around

16. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 12 above

zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

1 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 27 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ031-032230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 19.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-032230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-032230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chills of zero to 7 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Wind chills of

zero to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of zero to 25 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-032230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of

zero to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of zero to 26 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-032230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 17.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of zero to

12 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ037-032230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 19.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-032230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-032230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning, then

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Snow. Light snow

accumulations. Lows around 16. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind

chills of zero to 26 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-032230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning, then

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows around 17. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-032230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow. Moderate snow accumulations.

Lows around 18. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ042-032230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-032230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ044-032230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

331 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

