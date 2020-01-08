TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

TXZ035-082215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-082215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ021-082215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows around

18.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-082215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows around

19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-082215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-082215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-082215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ027-082215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-082215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-082215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-082215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-082215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-082215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-082215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-082215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-082215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ037-082215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ038-082215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-082215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-082215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-082215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ042-082215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-082215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ044-082215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

330 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

