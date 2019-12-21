TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
973 FPUS54 KLUB 210908
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
TXZ035-212215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ026-212215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ021-212215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ022-212215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ023-212215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ024-212215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ025-212215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ027-212215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ028-212215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ029-212215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ030-212215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ031-212215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ032-212215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ033-212215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ034-212215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ036-212215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ037-212215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ038-212215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ039-212215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ040-212215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ041-212215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ042-212215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ043-212215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ044-212215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
308 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
