TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
_____
649 FPUS54 KLUB 090916
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
TXZ035-092230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ026-092230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-092230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-092230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-092230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ024-092230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ025-092230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-092230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ028-092230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ029-092230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ030-092230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ031-092230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-092230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-092230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ034-092230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ036-092230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ037-092230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ038-092230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ039-092230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ040-092230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ041-092230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ042-092230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ043-092230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ044-092230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
