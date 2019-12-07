TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

228 AM CST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

