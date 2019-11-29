TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

552 FPUS54 KLUB 290803

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

TXZ035-291015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-291015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-291015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy, cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Areas

of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-291015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-291015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Chance of showers and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-291015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-291015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-291015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-291015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-291015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-291015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Chance of showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-291015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Chance of showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-291015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-291015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with

areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-291015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-291015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-291015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-291015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-291015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-291015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with areas of

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-291015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

showers. Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-291015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-291015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-291015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

203 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.

Areas of dense fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather