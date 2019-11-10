TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

TXZ035-102245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-102245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-102245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-102245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-102245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ024-102245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-102245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-102245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-102245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-102245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-102245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ031-102245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-102245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-102245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-102245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-102245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-102245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then clearing. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-102245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-102245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-102245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-102245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-102245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-102245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-102245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

334 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

