TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak,

then a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before daybreak. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak,

then a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before daybreak. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

morning then becoming partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak,

then a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before daybreak. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak,

then a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before daybreak. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak,

then a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before daybreak. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak,

then a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before daybreak. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then

thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

daybreak. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then

thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

daybreak. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak, then a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then

thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

daybreak. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

206 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

