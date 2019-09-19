TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
850 FPUS54 KLUB 190853
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
TXZ035-192115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ026-192115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ021-192115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ022-192115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ023-192115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ024-192115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ025-192115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ027-192115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ028-192115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ029-192115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ030-192115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ031-192115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ032-192115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ033-192115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ034-192115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ036-192115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ037-192115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ038-192115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ039-192115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ040-192115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ041-192115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ042-192115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ043-192115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-192115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
353 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather