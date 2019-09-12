TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019
016 FPUS54 KLUB 120819
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
TXZ035-122115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ026-122115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-122115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ022-122115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ023-122115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ024-122115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ025-122115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-122115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ028-122115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ029-122115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ030-122115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-122115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-122115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-122115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ034-122115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ036-122115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-122115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-122115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-122115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ040-122115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ041-122115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ042-122115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ043-122115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-122115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
319 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
