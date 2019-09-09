TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
TXZ035-092115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ026-092115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ021-092115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ022-092115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ023-092115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ024-092115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ025-092115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ027-092115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ028-092115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ029-092115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ030-092115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ031-092115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ032-092115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ033-092115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ034-092115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ036-092115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ037-092115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ038-092115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ039-092115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ040-092115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ041-092115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ042-092115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ043-092115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ044-092115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
341 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
