TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

TXZ035-162200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-162200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-162200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-162200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-162200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-162200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-162200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-162200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-162200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-162200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-162200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-162200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-162200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-162200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-162200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-162200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-162200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-162200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-162200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-162200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-162200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-162200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-162200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ044-162200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

336 AM CDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

