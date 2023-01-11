TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

TXZ180-112315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-112315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-112315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the

lower 50s after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ216-112315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ259-112315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-112315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-112315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-112315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

330 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

