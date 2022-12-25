TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ 667 FPUS54 KLCH 250934 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 TXZ180-252245- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ201-252245- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ215-252245- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ216-252245- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ259-252245- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ260-252245- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ261-252245- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ262-252245- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 334 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$