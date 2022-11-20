TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

665 FPUS54 KLCH 200936

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

TXZ180-202245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ201-202245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ215-202245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ216-202245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ259-202245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ260-202245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ261-202245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ262-202245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

336 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather