TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

343 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

