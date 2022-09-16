TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

_____

508 FPUS54 KLCH 160842

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

TXZ180-162215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ201-162215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ215-162215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ216-162215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ259-162215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ260-162215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ261-162215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ262-162215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

342 AM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather