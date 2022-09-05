TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ 394 FPUS54 KLCH 050905 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TXZ180-052130- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-052130- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-052130- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ216-052130- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ259-052130- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-052130- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-052130- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ262-052130- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 405 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ 25 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather