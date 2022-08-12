TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

TXZ180-122215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ201-122215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ215-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into

the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ216-122215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ259-122215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ260-122215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ261-122215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ262-122215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

330 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperature falling into

the mid 80s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

