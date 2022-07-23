TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

048 FPUS54 KLCH 230850

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

TXZ180-232215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ201-232215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ215-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ216-232215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ259-232215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ260-232215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-232215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ262-232215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather