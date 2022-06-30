TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

602 FPUS54 KLCH 300842

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

TXZ180-302215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ201-302215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ215-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-302215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ259-302215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ260-302215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ261-302215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ262-302215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

342 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

