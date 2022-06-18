TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022 _____ 159 FPUS54 KLCH 180837 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 TXZ180-182215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ201-182215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ215-182215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ216-182215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ259-182215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ260-182215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ261-182215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ262-182215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 337 AM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$

Rua