TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ 017 FPUS54 KLCH 060848 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 TXZ180-062215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ201-062215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ215-062215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ216-062215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ259-062215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ260-062215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ261-062215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ262-062215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 348 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather