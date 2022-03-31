TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

312 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

