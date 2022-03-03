TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 75. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

344 AM CST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

