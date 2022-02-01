TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

402 FPUS54 KLCH 010943

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

TXZ180-012245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ201-012245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ215-012245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ216-012245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ259-012245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ260-012245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ261-012245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ262-012245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

343 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

87

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather