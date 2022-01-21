TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022 _____ 287 FPUS54 KLCH 210949 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 TXZ180-212230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ201-212230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ215-212230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ216-212230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ259-212230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ260-212230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ261-212230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ262-212230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 349 AM CST Fri Jan 21 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$