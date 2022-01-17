TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

477 FPUS54 KLCH 170937

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

TXZ180-172215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ201-172215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ215-172215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ216-172215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ259-172215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ260-172215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ261-172215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ262-172215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

337 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

87

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather