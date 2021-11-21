TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

_____

565 FPUS54 KLCH 210919

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

TXZ180-212215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ201-212215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ215-212215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ216-212215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ259-212215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ260-212215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ261-212215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ262-212215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

319 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

15

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather