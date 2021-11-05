TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

988 FPUS54 KLCH 050851

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

TXZ180-052215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ201-052215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-052215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-052215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-052215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ260-052215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ261-052215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ262-052215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

351 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

