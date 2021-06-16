TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

401 AM CDT Wed Jun 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

